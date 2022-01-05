Newborn Baby Declared Dead in Brazil Found Alive Just Before Burial

A premature baby, who had been declared dead, was found to be alive during the preparation for its burial in Brazil. Though the doctors had confirmed the death, the funeral director noticed a running heartbeat and rushed the baby to the hospital again. According to a report in the Mirror, the baby was delivered at home without any medical help. The 18-year-old mother who belonged to Rondonia town asked for medical help in the municipality of Ariquemes on December 27. She was reportedly unaware of her pregnancy and had gone to help after experiencing severe pain in the stomach. The doctors, however, failed to notice her pregnancy and sent her back on both occasions.

According to the mother’s family, while at home her pain increased and she delivered the baby without any medical help. The baby was born in the fifth month of the pregnancy and looked very frail. The family rushed the baby to the hospital where doctors declared it stillborn.

After this, the funeral director was called to take the baby’s body for burial preparation.

The body was handed over to the funeral director at 3 am on Tuesday. A few hours later, while preparing the body for burial, he noticed signs of life in the baby and discovered that its heartbeat was still running. He immediately rushed the baby to the hospital and got it admitted to the intensive care unit. The status of the baby’s health is uncertain.

The baby’s family and funeral home have filed a police complaint against the hospital and the investigation is currently on.

The incident comes to light a few days after a baby girl was found abandoned in forests in Thailand. The baby was reportedly there for two days before a group of villagers found her. The infant was spotted lying on a banana leaf plant that covered the ground. Villagers rescued her and informed the local authorities who then carried her to the local hospital.

