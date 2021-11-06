Newborn Baby Replaced With Stuffed Toy in Pakistan Hospital

In a shocking incident, a newborn was snatched from a Pakistan hospital and his abductors replaced him with a stuffed doll. The incident occurred on October 31. The criminals put the doll in a baby carrier at Holy Family Hospital in the city of Rawalpindi and fled the baby. The family members of the infant have reported the incident to police and an investigation is underway.

The medical superintendent of the Holy Family Hospital informed the police that the incident had occurred at around 1:00 pm on October 31, ARY News reported. He has promised full cooperation in the police investigation.

A video of people gathered around the hospital demanding quick action from police has also gone viral in Pakistan. People were raising slogans against hospital administration for negligence that led to the abduction of a newborn. The police have assured them of swift action.

Advertisement

In a Twitter post, written in Urdu, Rawalpindi Police said that the newborn was abducted from the Holy Family Hospital. “Senior police officials rushed to the spot on information of the incident. An investigation is underway. The accused will soon be arrested and brought to justice," the post read.

In a similar incident in Pakistan, a burqa-clad woman had kidnapped a newborn baby from Allied Hospital Faisalabad. Nosheen, a resident of Faisalabad’s Nisar Colony, had given birth to a baby girl at the Allied Hospital. A burqa-clad woman reached the mother’s room and congratulated the family. Later, she asked the mother to hand over the baby girl to her for vaccination and fled away from the hospital.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.