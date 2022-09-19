Newborn Gets a $2.8 Million Yacht as a Gift From Parents

It is common for rich people to splurge on their lifestyle. From hiring the world’s best culinary chefs to buying designer clothes and owning a yacht, all of it might be usual for someone who has amassed a great fortune. But what if we told you that all of this belongs to a newborn? Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 52, and his fiance Scott Hutchinson, 27, welcomed their baby boy Romeo Tarquin on August 12 through surrogacy. The newborn has been showered with expensive gifts from his rich parents ever since.

Barrie told Fabulous Magazine – “We have literally bought every designer that you can imagine already. Burberry, Versace, Dior, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, if a designer sells baby clothes, we have snapped them up. But it isn’t just Scott and I who are spoiling Romeo. Before he was born, our eldest daughter Saffron spent over £10k on clothes, the moment he was born, another £20k. she has totally gone over the top." He also added that they bought a yacht for Romeo that costs £2.5 million (about Rs 22.3 crores).

Barrie told the magazine that Valentina, who was the last baby before Romeo, is very fond of her little brother and does not need to be jealous of him at all. “She has a personal chef, a whole playroom full of the latest gadgets and toys, full time live-in nanny and a team of house staff that take care of her every need, including a full-time hair stylist that styles her hair every day," revealed Barrie.

Barrie and his ex-husband Tony Drewitt-Barlow share a combined fortune of £175million million and they continue to share it even after their split. Tony also gifted Romeo about £1million. Barrie stated, “We want to give him the same start in life as the other kids so we have set up a trust fund for him." Barrie and Tony have decided to rack up a lot more expensive gifts for the newborn over the next few years.

