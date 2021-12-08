WATCH: Newlyweds Shocked As Wedding Cake Crashes Down in Viral Prank

A bride and groom, along with all other wedding guests, got the shock of their lives when the hotel staff accidentally dropped their wedding cake. In the viral video, the couple in their wedding outfits can be seen waiting for their tiered cake. Two hotel employees were seen bringing the gorgeous-looking cake. Suddenly, one of the staff tripped and the cake came crashing down on the floor. It was a heart-stopping moment for the newlyweds. The bride and groom’s expressions, captured in the video, speak volumes of how shocked they were to see the staff drop their delicacy. But the big reveal came minutes later. Well, it fortunately was not their real wedding dessert which the staff dropped. The hotel staff had pulled off a prank on the newlyweds. Moments later, another man walked out with the actual wedding cake and you can see a sigh of relief on everybody’s face. The couple was all smiles when they saw their wedding sweet was intact. Following this, the couple cut their tiered cake and danced around to celebrate their wedding.

Watch the video:

The now-viral video was shared by an Instagram handle, which goes by the name Proposal, Wedding, Engagement. The viral video has amassed over 3 million views.

Netizens were also surprised to see how the hotel staff dropped the cake. But were later relieved upon learning that their original wedding dessert was intact. “Thank God it was a prank," a user wrote. Some wondered how the couple would have reacted if their wedding cake had actually toppled down. People couldn’t stop discussing the couple’s reaction, however one of the users opined that considering more than the bride, the groom was surprised, it could have been her idea.

