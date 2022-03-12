NFT Worth $1 Million Accidentally Sold for Under a Penny, Seller Pleads for Mercy

An NFT collector mistakenly sold an NFT worth $1 million (roughly Rs 7.6 crore) for less than a penny. Instead of listing it for 444 Ether, the collector listed the NFT for 444Wei. Wei is the smallest denomination of Ether and one Wei is equal to one quintillionth of an Ether. The NFT under discussion is a valuable asset known as EtherRock. EtherRock is a collection of 100 cartoon pet rocks based on free clipart. These digital rocks have been, in the past, sold for millions of dollars. The EtherRock collection is similar to the blue-chip NFT collections such as Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks.

The $1 million NFT that was sold for less than a penny was soon listed again on the EtherRock website for 234 ETH, or roughly Rs 4.6 crore. The NFT collector who slashed his own net worth tweeted about the incident. “How’s your week? Mine? I just erroneously listed EtherRock #44 for 444Wei instead of 444ETH," wrote the collector who goes by the name ‘@dino_dealer’ on Twitter.

He added, “Bot snipped it in the same block and trying to flip for 234ETH. In one click, my entire net worth of ~$1 million, gone. Is there any hope? Am I GMI? Can snipers show mercy?" Take a look:

Since being shared, the tweet is receiving impressions, some laced with mockery, in abundance. “What a pity that people lose their bank on inattention. Hang on in there, brother!" wrote one user.

This user suggested the addition of a confirmation dialogue and making it a default setting. “Such a simple UX that can prevent consequential mistakes," the user wrote.

One user came up with a creative idea of creating an NFT out of this NFT accident.

This user’s watch is stuck at pun o’clock.

EtherRock was coined in 2017 and since then, has gone viral and expensive at the same time.

