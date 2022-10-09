Niagara Falls USA Shares Image of Jim and Pam's Wedding, Netizens Get All Nostalgic

The Office, an Emmy-winning mockumentary series, has won hearts all across the globe. Making the fans all nostalgic, the Facebook page Niagara Falls USA posted an image of Jim Halpert and Pamela Morgan Beesly from their wedding day. Their wedding was a two-part episode. Even though there was a lot of drama surrounding Jim’s accidental announcement of Pam’s pregnancy, Pam accidentally cutting off her wedding veil and much more, there was nothing the audience was much more eager to see than the two coming together.

Jim and Pam’s love story made everyone believe in love, making this one of the best wedding episodes on a TV show. “13 years ago today, Jim and Pam from The Office said ‘I do’ in #NiagaraFallsUSA!" read the caption of the image. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral and netizens can be seen getting all nostalgic. A few of them even shared their version of the story. “My husband and I spent our honeymoon at Niagara Falls! We love the office & the falls!" commented a Facebook user. Another person wrote, “My fiancé proposed to me the on the Maid of the Mist the day after watching this episode."

“The boat was actually plan C, the church was plan B, and plan A was marrying her a long, long time ago. Pretty much the day I met her.

This line," commented a Facebook user. “Can’t wait to get married on the Maid of the Mist," wrote another Facebook user.

