'Nicest Thing a Stranger Has Done': Reddit Post Starts Heartwarming Thread on Kindness

Most people have encountered a circumstance in which an apparently small deed from a stranger brought solace or helped them overcome a challenge at some point in their lives. People’s hearts are typically warmed by these stories of compassion and help restore faith in humanity and each other’s ability to empathise. If you’re feeling gloomy or distrustful about people’s ability to be humane, just think about this Reddit thread, which led individuals to share stories of how strangers assisted them.

“What’s the nicest thing a stranger has done for you?" asked a Reddit user named u/sevenaces on the subreddit r/india. Netizens shared a story of kindness from their life and encouraged others to follow suit. The user narrated about the incident from his time visiting Bangalore for the first time where he discovered that he had lost someone close as he stopped on the side of the road.

Upon hearing the news, he sat down and began to cry. Then, a stranger approached him and inquired about his well-being. He was unable to react or explain because he was sobbing. Completing the rest of the incident, he wrote, “So he just sat next to me and waited till I was. Gave me a sip of water and left after a few. This was near Marathahalli bridge. Dear stranger, if you are reading this, thank you so much."

The post has received over 630 upvotes and many comments since it was shared four days ago. Many others also used the comments section to narrate their own personal experiences. Have a look at it here:

One such incident was posted by a user called Ajaymishra1959 who recalled his time in Calcutta in 1985 when he was appearing for a written test for a job and had no idea where to stay or how to go to the test the next day. However, he met a gentleman at Howrah station who sorted out his dilemma and gave him the tram number and followed him around. When he found himself confused outside the station once again, he simply accompanied the young man. On the way, he urged him to get out at MG Road, recommended a hotel, and showed him a vegetarian restaurant where he could dine.

Another user said, “Someone called me cute," implying that a single praise can mean the world to someone.

Does the post compel you to think of a sweet gesture from a stranger too?

