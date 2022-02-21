Nicki Minaj Dragged by Philly Health Dept Over Swollen Testicles After Vaccine Claim

Nicki Minaj making bizarre claims on the Covid-19 vaccine back in September of 2021 is a memory we would all like to wipe from our collective consciousness, but it’s back on our Twitter feeds to haunt us again. There’s some good news, though: the vaccine misinformation is getting ratioed by none other than the Twitter account of Philadelphia Public Health. In September last year, Nicki had tweeted out a bizarre story about a friend of her cousin in Trinidad getting swollen testicles after taking the vaccine. She went on to talk about how the person’s wedding was called off due to this. She ended it with asking people to make sure they were not “bullied" into taking the vaccine. Now, the singer has gone ahead to tweet: “Nothing like watching someone speak confidently about something they know nothing about." It’s unrelated to the previous tweet, but netizens couldn’t help but recall her September 2021 tweet.

The Philadelphia Public Health replied to her February 16 tweet with nothing but a screenshot of her September 2021 tweet and eye emojis. That was all anyone on Twitter needed to go off the rails with their jokes. Some, however, claimed that swollen testicles after taking the vaccine is a possibility. As per University Health Center, swollen testicles and erectile dysfunction cannot be caused by vaccination, but can be symptoms of Covid-19 infection itself.

As per an AP report, Orchitis, a condition that can result in swollen testicles, can follow a bacterial infection, such as a sexually transmitted infection. While orchitis and erectile dysfunction have not been linked to coronavirus vaccines, there is some evidence suggesting they could be associated with a COVID-19 infection. Furthermore, experts say there is no established link between COVID-19 vaccines and male infertility or lower sperm counts.

