'No Covid' or 'Never Covid' People Did Not Catch the Virus, Here's Why

First detected in 2019 in Wuhan, the COVID-19 virus is pestering the world and continues to hinder the lives of everybody. With variants spiking out of the parent virus similar to doom coming out of a pandora’s box, the COVID-19 pandemic showed us what can be touted as one of the darkest periods in humanity. While COVID-19 did not differentiate between people and engulfed everybody, some people did not get caught in the clutches of the coronavirus. This category of people came to be known as the ‘No COVID’ or ‘Never COVID’ people, who did not catch the disease despite living in the same environment.

Research emerging from the Imperial College London suggests that the people falling in this category had higher levels of a certain kind of immunity cells called the T cells. “We found that high levels of pre-existing T cells, created by the body when infected with other human coronaviruses like the common cold, can protect against COVID-19 infections,” Dr Rhia Kundu, the lead author of the study, was quoted as saying by CNBC.

As the discussions around the No COVID category simmered, the difference between these people and people who were asymptomatic also cleared. According to experts, the No COVID people have a highly reactive immune system due to the prevalence of T cells, which does not allow the virus to sustain, unlike the asymptomatic people who have the virus inside them despite showing no symptoms.

Another aspect of the study done around this topic showed that the genetics of a person also factors in when fighting a virus as novel and contagious as SARS-CoV-2. The difference lies in the variation of the composition of HLA (Human Leukocyte Antigen) genes in the DNA.

Despite the robust defence system of the No COVID people, it is recommended that they still get inoculated with the vaccine as the COVID-19 virus is highly evolving, and the immune system might get trumped with one of these novel variants.

