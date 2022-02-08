'No Kids, No White Dress and No Entry Without Invite': Bride Sets Rules For Wedding

There is no denying the fact that the wedding day is one of the biggest days of a person’s life. Everyone wants this day to be very special, memorable and of course perfect. In a bid to do exactly that, a bride, Jasmine Cruz, made such weird rules for her wedding that guests were in two minds to even attend the wedding.

The bride-to-be shared a list of all the rules on social media that she made for her big day. It was mentioned that if a guest wanted to attend the wedding, then they had to follow these rules.

>Rules:

The bride shared a short video, detailing her big day. She mentioned that she won’t be doing many traditional things at her wedding before listing out rules:

No kids are allowed in the wedding as they roam around all the time. Only those kids are allowed, who will be properly seated with their parents.

No one will wear white except for the bride. If someone shows up in a white dress, the entire bottle of wine will be poured on them.

Those not invited will not be allowed at the wedding.

Do not misuse the open bar.

Nobody will drink and drive.

Not just that, there were clear instructions that no one could look better than the bride.

>People react:

The video is going viral and many commented on it. Some said that bride will get weird gifts, others wrote that they were now waiting for divorce rules. Some people on social media said that it was better not to invite anyone.

