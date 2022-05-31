'No Man Defended Amber Heard': Donald Trump Jr's Take on Johnny Depp Case Gets Slammed

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case saw every next person on the Internet come up with a “verdict" of their own and the latest to weigh in is Donald Trump Jr. Using a derogatory word instead of Amber Heard’s surname, he tweeted that the most “telling" part of the trial has been that “not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great". The highly-publicized case is currently under jury deliberation and regardless of the verdict, Trump Jr’s tweet was deemed problematic by most and criticised in good measure.

In the defamation trial, the closing arguments were recently presented in court and the jury began deliberations. As has been the case, Heard once again managed to capture the attention of trolls but for a very bizarre reason. Some videos showed Heard writing on a notepad and netizens believed that Heard was pretending to do so for the camera. In fact, in several close-up videos, it is visible that Heard’s pen wasn’t even touching the notepad.

