'No One Can Surpass His Legacy': Michael Jackson's Evolution Clip Leaves Twitter Emotional

The ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson changed the face of the music world which paved his way to become a global phenomenon that can never be forgotten. Not only did he make exceptional music, but Michael Jackson also gained fame for his fashion and dancing prowess. The creator of the famous ‘moonwalk’ led a highly publicized life and was deemed a controversial figure due to his changing appearances and lifestyle choices.

It is not hidden that Jackson underwent many surgeries to fix his scars and medical conditions. Now, a digital creator page namely Lost In history on Twitter, which is well-known for throwing light on unseen photos of the past, shared an evolution video of Michael Jackson’s appearances. Tracing back his journey from childhood to adulthood, the video captured his transition that has now left his fans emotional. Take a look at the evolution clip below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, ardent fans of the pop star took to the micro-blogging site to reminisce his special memories. One of them asserted that no other artist can surpass the legacy that the late musician created, “He will always be the only celebrity I strongly believe is innocent.. no one can say otherwise. Everyone has their own opinion and can believe their own sources. Will always be a legend a king.. no matter how much they tried to destroy him. No one can surpass his legacy."

Another called him an ‘awesome entertainer’. He wrote, “He been in the spotlight since a little boy through the good, bad, ugly, and everything. I don’t think I could have dealt with all that stress and expectation. He was an awesome entertainer still the best to this day."

A fan also travelled down memory lane to recall the time when they met Michael Jackson, “Saw him in concert once – the “Bad" tour. MJ had a tragic life from when he was a very young boy until he died. Lots of success in between, at a price. He was not perfect. He suffered physically and mentally. He made mistakes. But damn he was the best performer I have ever seen."

One more fan defended the late musician’s lifestyle choices by highlighting the medical troubles of the musician’s life, “Before judging think that Michael Jackson’s physical changes are due to Universal Vitiligo: loss of melanin in the skin. Lupus: Causes poor healing leading to corrective surgeries on the nose. Pepsi burn: He wore wigs because the crown of his head was burned. Smile never changed."

In an unfortunate turn of events, Michael Jackson passed away back in 2009 due to cardiac arrest caused by an overdose of propofol. Reportedly, Jackson’s physician who administered the dosage was convicted of involuntary manslaughter back in 2011.

