No One Has Adopted 5-year-old Dog Smoky in Gaston County, Here's Why

While dog videos usually put up a smile on our faces, this clip of a fur ball not being selected by people at an adoption event is heartbreaking to watch. The video shows the canine not even getting acknowledged by anyone at the event in Gaston County, USA, as reported by WCCB Charlotte. The video of the 5-year-old dog, Smoky, sitting in a cage, looking upset as he watched other dogs get attention has been viewed several times on TikTok, where the video was originally posted by Gastonia–a North Carolina-based animal shelter.

The folks at the animal rescue recently held an adoption event with the hopes of more animals would get picked up by forever homes. Although a few of the dogs were adopted during the event, Smoky, in particular, had a hard day.

Smoky did not get adopted that day, but 28 cats and dogs sure found their forever home from the event. According to the report, the adoption coordinator for the animal shelter, Elizabeth Henderson, mentioned that Smoky looked discernibly sad and was “just looking around", while all the others gained some amount of attention. She mentioned that Smoky had a positive heartworm diagnosis and that may have played a role in him not getting adopted.

A heartworm-positive diagnosis in dogs means that they could show mild to moderate symptoms—such as an occasional cough and tiredness after some amount of activity and more severe symptoms such as a sickly appearance, a persistent cough that refuses to go away, and tiredness after mild activity. In more severe cases, dogs may show signs of troubled breathing and signs of heart failure. According to research, class 2 and 3 heartworm disease, heart and lung changes are usually seen on chest x-rays.

Henderson mentioned that a positive heartworm diagnosis typically “makes people shy about adoption" but “it doesn’t make them any less adoptable or loveable."

