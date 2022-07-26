No Piano? No Problem: iPad Saves Pianist's Day at Wedding Ceremony

A wedding in Minnesota, USA had one of the most unique music performances, thanks to an unprecedented mix-up. Nate Hance, a 34-year-old professional pianist, was booked to play at a wedding. But as he reached the venue, he found that there was no piano. Completing the agreement that he signed, he performed at the wedding with a piano application on an iPad instead.

The musician, a resident of St Paul, Minnesota, played the entire discography of the wedding on an iPad application while his fellow musician played the violin in symphony. A short clip of the performance was shared by Nate on his social media accounts. One that surfaced on Instagram had the caption, “Most ridiculous gig. Had to play piano on iPad due to lack of power and a piano, of which I was unaware. Turned out alright!”

Take a look:

Advertisement

How Nate ended up playing on an iPad, rather than actual piano, was a matter of chance. Apparently, the organiser thought that Nate will be bringing his own instrument while the pianist thought that a piano will be provided at the wedding. When the two parties met, the assumptions made by them came to light and they realised the mix-up.

Nate also had a keyboard with him which would have come in handy in such a situation. However, since the wedding was organised at a large estate, there was no power source for Nate’s keyboard. Eventually, an iPad came to the rescue.

“I did think I might have to sit this one out, but they (the wedding party) said they would be disappointed without a piano,” Nate told Mirror. He added, “We are glad it went so well because we were playing at the most important parts of the wedding.” The bride did not know that the piano was actually an iPad application until she was told by her brother, that’s how well it went.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here