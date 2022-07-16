‘No Social Media, No Swear Words’: Rules At Britain’s Strictest Pub Will Leave You Baffled

The strictest pub in Britain has reopened, and its new set of rules has once again gone viral. As unbelievable as it may sound, the establishment, called The Fox and Goose pub forbids both children and cell phones. The rules don’t end there.

Brewery owner Humphrey Smith was horrified in October 2019 when he entered The Fox & Goose and overheard a patron use the F word. After barely seven weeks of operation, he closed the popular bar, leaving it deserted for over three years. The 76-year old Smith, who owns 300 pubs in the UK, has agreed to reopen The Fox & Goose in Droitwich, Worcestershire, after three long years, provided that no profanity be used by any of the establishment’s customers.

New landlords Ana Hale-Askew and Alex Savage, who live above the pub, say anyone caught swearing will be asked to leave. Afraid that they might lose their home if the pub got sold, both of them convinced Smith to re-open the pub with a new set of rules, taking over new management, retaining the mobile and children ban, and adding the ban on profanities.

“We must constantly be on the lookout for foul words. If someone swears, we gently warn them, and if they do it again, we ask them to leave. Thankfully, while we’ve been here, it hasn’t happened too frequently," Ana told The Sun.

It is anticipated that anyone making or receiving calls go outside to do so. It will also be against the rules to update social media or conduct a Google search. Children are also not permitted inside the pub unless they need to use the restroom.

So, the next time you are in Britain and plan to visit this place for a quick drink, you know the rules.

