'No, Thank You’: Little Boy Refuses to Eat Roti-sabzi, Wants Cake Instead in Viral Video

Feeding young children nutritious food is a real struggle. They come up with all the reasons why they don’t want to eat the roti-sabzi or rice and daal. Parents often try to bribe them and make promises but if your kid is a fussy eater, nothing would work. But looks like a little junk can convince them. An adorable video of a young tot making face to the roti-sabzi, is doing rounds on social media. In the short clip uploaded on Instagram, the toddler’s mother is seen asking him what he would like to eat for dinner. The two options given to the young boy were – roti sabzi or daal chawal. The little one didn’t take a fancy to any of the options. His response will leave you in awe. On hearing the menu, he instantly responds with – “No, thank you", He once again stresses the word “No". When the mother asked him if not the home-cooked food, then what he would like to eat, he expressed the desire to eat cake. However, she said that he had already eaten cake twice. But the young lad insists on having it one more time.

Watch the video:

The video was posted by an Instagram handle, which goes by the name tintinkabacha. The page, which is dedicated to the 23-month-old named Kabir Sood, is handled by the little boy’s mother. The handle has over 85,000 followers and features interesting interactions between the mother-son duo. “Sharing it only for ‘No, Thank you," read the caption of the video, which has garnered over 200k views.

In no time the clip went viral, and the post was soon flooded by netizens commenting how adorable the little boy’s reaction to the food is. One of the users wrote, “Taimur is hyped, Kabir is a rockstar," while others called the young tot “cutie." Kabir’s “No, Thank you" was indeed the highlight of the video.

