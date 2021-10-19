No Touch Bar, Hello HDMI: Apple Has a New MacBook and Internet is Broke With Memes

Apple’s October 2021 ‘Unleashed’ event, which was streamed live late night on Monday on YouTube, saw the launch of two new MacBook Pro models, AirPods 3 and colourful versions of the HomePod Mini. The new MacBook Pro has a starting price tag of at least Rs 1,49,929 (14-inch version starts at $1,999) and can go up to Rs 1,87,431 ($2,499). It is enhanced by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipset, but the highlight of the event seemed to be the end of the Touch Bar era, a feature introduced by the company in 2016. It was intended to revolutionise the keyboard with shortcuts and meant to replace the function keys at the top of the keyboard. Few users loved it, while others hated it. “The physical keys replace the Touch Bar," Apple said during its MacBook Pro presentation. The steep price of the products and the end of its ‘revolutionary’ idea saw the internet ‘raise the bar’ with sarcastic memes. While some users took a jibe at the HDMI port being listed as a feature, another user said “I love how “no Touch Bar" is a feature of the device."

Advertisement

A roundup of the best memes that captured the irony of the situation well.

While some users expressed anguish at losing the Touch Bar.

The other prominent features of the new MacBook Pro series include a notch on their display, a wide range of ports like an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, an SD Card slot, a headphone jack, two more Thunderbolt 4 port, and a MagSafe charging port and faster charging. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models are available for pre-orders and will start shipping next week. The third generation AirPods have been launched with features like spatial audio and Adaptive EQ, with a design similar to the AirPods Pro. Three new colours for HomePod Minis smart speaker and a new subscription for Apple Music were also launched at the event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.