'No TV, Pet, or Meat': Advert for UK Room Goes Viral on Reddit for Outrageous Terms

A UK room rental advertisement is going viral on Reddit for its outrageous terms and conditions. A look at some of the conditions and you’d know why!

In the advertisement, a picture of which has been shared on Reddit, prospective tenants will get one bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchen for a whopping $1300 (nearly Rs. 97,000) a month.

And that’s not the worst part. A tenant, if he or she is fortunate enough to get the room, will not be allowed to eat meat — since the owners are vegan, play music or watch television after 9.30 pm. Besides, you aren’t even allowed to have any pets.

Access to Wi-Fi is an extra $75, and the advertisement even states that any guests brought over by the tenant should stay in the rented room at all times, adding that he or she won’t be allowed to use the bathroom.

An excerpt from the advert reads: “I have a room for rent. In my apartment. It is a three-bedroom."

“Rent includes one bedroom only! You will have access to the bathroom, but you must not shower after 8 pm! You may use my kitchen, you must clean up after yourself," it said.

The pamphlet further read, “You will need to provide your own toilet paper, you must provide your own soap and shampoo. You will have to buy your own food! You will not be allowed to cook meat in my house as I am a vegan!"

“No music or TV will be allowed after 9.30 pm."

Last, the owners identified themselves as Kate and Jim and asked prospective tenants to contact them.

The advertisement was subject to brutal mockery on Reddit, where it was put up. The story regarding this was published by The Sun.

One of the members in the thread said sarcastically: “All that for only $1,300 a month. Oh my God, where do you sign up?" another one said: “I’m sad for anyone who is desperate enough to live here."

