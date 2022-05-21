Noida Blogger Faces FIR After Taking Pet Dog to Kedarnath Temple, Internet Pours Support

A blogger from Noida took his pet dog Nawab to the Kedarnath temple and had a tilak put on him, an action that has caused for an FIR to be filed against the blogger. As per Times of India, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) filed a complaint against the blogger, Rohan Tyagi (also reported as Vikash Tyagi on some instances). The committee has claimed that the blogger’s actions have hurt religious sentiments. The dog, Nawab Tyagi, who has an Instagram page for himself, has been visiting temples for around the past four years. Rohan has spoken up in defence of his decision to take Nawab along to the Kedarnath shrine. Dogs are an incarnation of god, he has said.

“Hey Everyone I’m Nawab (Dog) And I am 4.5 years old now. I can proudly say that as much as I have traveled in 4 years, a person at the age of 70 would not be able to travel. And all this happened because my parents take me everywhere," reads the caption to the video of Nawab touching the idol of Nandi at the outer temple precinct.

Many social media users have shown their support for Rohan and Nawab, commenting with “#wesupportnawabtyagi".

Support has poured in for the family.

As per news agency ANI, a police investigation on the matter is currently under way.

