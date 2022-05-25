Noida Blogger Who Took Pet Dog to Kedarnath Writes to PM Modi after 'Mental Harassment'

Noida-based vlogger Vikas Tyagi, who courted controversy after taking his pet dog Nawab to the Kedarnath shrine, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, seeking their intervention in the matter. The letter sent by Tyagi’s counsel accuses the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) of “acting on its whims", reports Times of India. Neha Rastogi, a Delhi high court advocate, has sought information on the existence of any rules that forbid the entrance of pet dogs to Kedarnath. Copies of the letter were sent to Animal Welfare Board of India and BKTC as well.

Rastogi said that the intervention is being sought because Tyagi and his family have been receiving threats in the matter ever since BKTC filed an FIR against the vlogger. They are being mentally harassed by people sending them threats on social media. Rastogi added that it is not a crime to take a dog to the temple and that if it was, Tyagi would have been stopped by the police personnel who are deployed on the road to Kedarnath.

The BKTC has stood by its allegation. It had earlier filed a complaint against the blogger, claiming that his actions hurt religious sentiments. The dog, Nawab Tyagi, who has an Instagram page for himself, has been visiting temples for around the past four years.

Nawab’s page recently shared the following video with the caption: “Get ready to fight".

“Dont worry Nawab everthing will be alright," commented one Instagram user. “Everything will turn out into NAWAB’S favour… Mahadeva k sath sath bhut sare logon ka pyar hai.. Keep going [sic]," wrote another.

“Hey Everyone I’m Nawab (Dog) And I am 4.5 years old now. I can proudly say that as much as I have traveled in 4 years, a person at the age of 70 would not be able to travel. And all this happened because my parents take me everywhere," reads the caption to the video of Nawab touching the idol of Nandi at the outer temple precinct.

Vikas previously spoke up in defence of his decision to take Nawab along to the Kedarnath shrine. Dogs are an incarnation of god, he has said.

