Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolished: Twitter Booms With Memes, Videos

The nearly 100-metre-tall Supertech twin towers in Noida have finally come down, bringing to a close a battle that has gone on for almost a decade in a matter of merely seconds. The two towers were rigged with over 3,700 kg of explosives. Explosives were inserted into nearly 7,000 holes in the pillars. 20,000 circuits were also set. After being triggered, the twin towers came down in a technique known as the waterfall implosion. The area was completely evacuated, with many residents leaving the previous night. Roads leading to the structures were also blocked.

Social media users, who watched the spectacle unfold, have been flooding Twitter with videos and memes about it. The microblogging platform has been buzzing since yesterday with all eyes on the event.

Noida has been having something of a Peepli Live moment since yesterday, when the area had turned into a bit of a selfie spot. This morning, as the countdown for the demolition began, people flooded social media with “last glimpses" of the twin towers from their balconies, even claiming that they would be reserving a “balcony seat" to watch the spectacle.

The ‘Supertech Emerald Court’ housing society in Noida, in which the two towers were located, was proposed to be built in 2004. The Noida Authority allotted a plot of land measuring 48,263 sq metres, which was a part of Plot No 4 situated in Sector 93A.

In August 2021, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the structures as their construction violated the minimum distance requirement. According to the court, the buildings were built illegally without taking the consent of the individual flat owners as required under the UP Apartment Act.

While the demolition was a big spectacle, there are several health concerns that have been flagged for people to watch out as the aftermath of the demolition. A list of Dos and Don’ts were issued by Noida authorities for people living in and around the Twin Towers.

