Noida Twin Towers Demolition: All Eyes on Supertech Buildings as Countdown Begins

The demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers, set to occur today, has people on social media users watching closely. The twin towers, built illegally, are to be razed today at 2.30 pm sharp. All roads leading to the twin towers will remain diverted today while around 600 police officials, including traffic personnel, will be deployed for law and order duty. Meanwhile, the evacuation of 5,000 residents has neared completion. Most of the residents have already moved out, many of them last evening itself, police officials overseeing the evacuation exercise said around 7.15 am.

The demolition has all eyes and cameras pointed towards the event, as it is set to be the tallest of its kind that India has ever seen. One of the buildings has an altitude of 103 metres, while another is around 97 metres tall and they will be brought down in just 9 seconds. For the demolition, about 3,700 kg of explosives, which have been brought from Palwal (Haryana), will be used. It is a mix of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives. Social media users have weighed in with their views on the matter.

The demolition of the Emerald Court project in Noida is leading to a loss of about Rs 1,000 crore to developer Supertech. It also requires nearly Rs 20 crore to raze the building.

