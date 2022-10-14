Noida Woman Chops Her Hair in Solidarity with Anti-Hijab Protests in Iran

A series of protests have taken place in Iran and other countries as a consequence of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini’s death in custody in Tehran on September 16. A woman from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has joined the growing number of women in demonstrating their solidarity for the anti-hijab protests in Iran.

A video of a resident of Noida’s Sector 15A, Dr Anupama Bhardwaj shows her cutting her hair in support of Iranian women protestors.

To note, Iran saw protests erupt after Mahsa Amini passed away while being held against her will by morality police who were “enforcing stringent hijab laws". Amini, a Kurdish woman visiting Tehran, was from the Kurdistan region of the country’s northwest. She was detained by the morality police, known as the “Gasht-e-Ashab," on accusations of being “immodestly dressed".

To draw attention to the oppressive rules in their nation, Iranian women have begun burning their hijabs and cutting off their hair in public. “Death to the Dictator" is being chanted as they demand an end to the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s three-decade dictatorship.

Earlier, Melek Mosso, a Turkish musician, joined the protests by cutting her hair on stage in front of the crowd. Several French artists have also spoken out in favour of Iranian women.

Global star Priyanka Chopra also expressed support for the anti-hijab protests and penned a lengthy note about the incident for her followers. “Women in Iran and around the world are standing up and raising their voices, publicly cutting their hair and many other forms of protest for Mahsa Amini, whose young life was taken away so brutally by the Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab ‘improperly’," she wrote.

Previously, Iranian-born actor Mandana Karimi posted a 17-minute Instagram video in which she was seen at Mumbai’s bandstand staging a solo protest in solidarity with the large protests in Iran.

Videos shared on social media showed protesters demanding the ousting of the clerical establishment amid a rising death toll and a strong assault by police officers using tear gas, and in certain cases, live bullets.

