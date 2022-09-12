Noida Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard For Delay in Opening Gate, Twitter Reacts

A video has recently come to light where a woman from a Noida housing society is seen repeatedly slapping a security guard. The incident took place at the Cleo Country society of Noida’s Sector 121 and the matter has been reported to the police.

In the CCTV footage that has been shared widely on social media, a woman is seen walking toward a security guard at the society’s gate. After arguing with the guard, the woman proceeds to slap him several times as other security staff is seen standing at the scene.

According to the police, the woman, who is a professor by profession, got infuriated as the security guard did not hurry in opening the gate. The police had later taken cognizance of the matter and arrested the woman, reported The Indian Express.

“A case was filed against her on Saturday itself and she was arrested. Since the offense is bailable, she was granted bail. According to what we have learnt, she was angry because the guard did not open the gate quick enough when she was entering the colony," Vijay Kumar, SHO, Phase-3 police station was quoted as saying by the publication.

The clip surfaced after another woman named Bhavya Rai was arrested for abusing a security guard at a society in Noida. Rai, who held the guard by his collar and smacked him, was recently granted bail by a local court The recent incident has elicited numerous reactions from social media users where many denounced the woman for slapping the guard.

“This is not at all acceptable, please punish her," wrote a user.

Another asked “What if the security guard did this? Do these women need special protection in law?

Many fumed over the incident and questioned the woman’s right to slap the guard.

Some demanded that such people must be brought to book.

One urged that there should be stricter laws to curb such incidents.

So, what are your thoughts on this incident?

