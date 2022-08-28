Noida's Peepli Live Moment: Residents Share Photos of Twin Towers From Their Balconies

With the Noida twin towers set to be demolished at 2.30 pm today, social media platforms have been buzzing. The event is supposed to be historic as it is the tallest demolition that India has ever seen. One of the buildings, built by Supertech Ltd illegally, is 103 metres tall, while the other is 97 metres tall. Both the buildings will be brought down by an implosion in a matter of just 9 seconds. While on the night before, the area seemed to turn into a selfie spot, today, as the countdown begins, people have started posting photos of the twin towers as visible from their own homes.

For the demolition, about 3,700 kg of explosives, which have been brought from Palwal (Haryana), will be used. It is a mix of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives. Social media users have weighed in with their views on the matter.

All roads leading to the twin towers will remain diverted today while around 600 police officials, including traffic personnel, will be deployed for law and order duty. Meanwhile, the evacuation of 5,000 residents has neared completion. Most of the residents have already moved out, many of them last evening itself, police officials overseeing the evacuation exercise said around 7.15 am.

The Noida Authority has set up a control room which will register complaints to deal with any emergency after the building collapse. The control room will start working at 6:00 am on August 28, and will be operational 24 hours a day till August 30. Information/ complaint can be lodged on these numbers- 0120-2425301, 0120-2425302, 0120-2425025 11. Entry/ movement of persons in the affected area will be possible only after 5.00 pm.

