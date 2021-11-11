Nomadic Tribes in Andhra Pradesh Built a Crime-free 'Ala Vaikuntapuram' Style Village

In what is being termed a significant development for them, some unlettered nomadic tribes in Andhra Pradesh have built their own village on the lines of ‘Ala Vaikuntapuram’. In the process, they have transformed their lives. Currently, they live in the tiny Vaikuntapuram village in Naramalapadu, near Karampudi village in Guntur district on the outskirts of Nallamala forest area. In 1965 only four families of nomad tribes used to live there in huts. Known for a wide variety of work like selling forest food items, these nomad tribes have achieved the impossible. They came out of traditional professions and got into agricultural work to make a better living. They became farmers and instead of sticking to age-old traditions that did not result in a comfortable lifestyle, the nomad tribes built a small, prosperous village with a few homes on the outskirts. They have completely prohibited liquor consumption and raised awareness. The people in this tiny ‘Vaikuntapuram’ indeed do not know of using liquor.

They have literally built their own village with lush green surroundings, as they were involved in the farming activities. Earlier they used to eke out a livelihood by selling forest items. Sometimes, they would have to resort to begging. Now, they have turned to farming and cultivation of vegetables as well. The tribal families have transformed their lives along the path of development. Joining the mainstream has taken them decades.

The nomad tribes are known for living on the outskirts of villages and leading difficult lives in huts and makeshift dwellings. Traditionally, they would get wood from the forest, catch rats at farm fields and fish from small ponds. Awareness grew with education, and the families got around to doing farming activities. Four families- Obbani Ranganayakulu, Revuri Lakshmaiah, Ravuri Ankulu and Komaragiri Neelakantham- made a small colony which set out on this journey.

Now, the village has about 310 doors and 940 people make a living in this colony with farming activities. About 100 of them got Jagananna Housing facility; all children go to school and 12 persons from the village also got government jobs. No cases were filed at police stations and people found no need to visit them.

Some of them have even turned into political figures with the support of the ruling YSRCP. Almost all of them got pucca houses under the YSRCP government and some are representing the local bodies. Local MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy said that the government was helping the people of this colony. There will be no family without a pucca house and all of them belong to the YSRCP family, he claimed. The four persons from this village who became MPTCs are Challamcharla Vishwanatham, Indla Appa Rao, Ravuri Samrajyam and Yakasiri Lakshmi.

The villagers have got into full-fledged agriculture and horticulture activities in about 10 acres of land. In addition to cotton, red gram, jowar, paddy, chilli, and others, they have now turned to horticulture production too. The villagers cultivate Taiwan Guava, Bathai, mango among other varieties, they said.

Lakshmaiah, the village head, recalled the experience of nomad tribes as their ancestors used to live in poor conditions around lakes or village outskirts in huts. “There were no houses and doors for us and now with farming activities, we got them all," a beaming Lakshmaiah said. “We are on the path to growth," he added.

