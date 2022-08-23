Nora Fatehi, Who? Ishan Kishan Twerking to 'Kala Chashma' After India's Win Has Internet Shook

Ishan Kishan took the floor and owned it as celebrations in the Indian dressing room turned wild after the KL Rahul-led team defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 in the ODI series on Monday. Kishan’s celebrations came after India posted a target of 290 riding on Shubman’s 130 that helped the visitors put up a formidable score on the board. Zimbabwe fought hard with Sikandar Raza (115) hitting an exceptional century but it came in a lost cause as the home team fell short by 13 runs.

Soon after, a video of Team India shaking a leg to Kala Chashma was posted on social media, and fans couldn’t help but take notice. For one, Kishan put on his dancing shoes and delivered performance and a half.

The now-viral celebratory video shows Kishan twerking hilariously on the floor as Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, and others follow suit with their very own dance steps.

The Internet has given its verdict: Ishan Kishan > Nora Fatehi.

Chasing the 290-run target, Zimbabwe lost their openers Innocent Kaia (6) and Takudzwanashe Kaitano (13) cheaply. However, Sean Williams scored 45 runs off 46 balls to revive their chase, however, the host kept losing wickets at regular intervals which didn’t allow them to put pressure on India. The partnership between Raza and Evans shifted the momentum a bit in Zimbabwe’s favour a bit. Avesh Khan dismissed Evans on the last ball of the 48th over to pull India back in the game.

