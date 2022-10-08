Normal or Not? Twitter Votes on Desi Man's Flatmate Keeping Cooker, Pan in Fridge

Anyone who has shared a living space with other people is bound to have had some flatmate horror stories. The one that has caused a debate on Twitter recently is relatively tame, but evidently a contentious subject nonetheless. One Rakshit Baveja shared an anecdote, with a photo for evidence, of his flatmate leaving an entire pressure cooker and a frying pan inside the fridge. Why, you ask? Rakshit had asked him to keep the leftover dal and rice in the fridge. He seems to have decided to reduce a few steps involved in the process.

While some called it atrocious and Gopi Bahu-like behaviour, others found nothing wrong with it. “This is the only way to keep it because no faaltu bartan used so you don’t have to wash any later. Plus, you can re-heat the food in this itself. Lesa problems like this for sure [sic]," one Twitter user said. “There is absolutely nothing wrong with this. Less dishes to clean and easy to reheat. Your roommate seems like a man of culture 😂😂😂," another added. To the contrary, someone said, “He did not remove the lid of the cooker and the plate kept over this pan, now the fridge will not do the cooling properly and fungus will grow in rice and dal."

Advertisement

To settle the debate, one user started a poll on Twitter. “This is fine only" got 59.3 per cent votes, while “This is ridiculous" got 40.7 per cent. The winner was decided by a total of 1,075 votes.

If the poll is anything to go by, then the “man of culture" stays winning for now.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here