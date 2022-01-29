North Korea's Kim Jong-Un Takes Own Toilet Everywhere to 'Protect Faeces,' Here's Why

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un carries his own toilet wherever he goes in order to “protect his faeces", reported Mirror. This is reportedly because he does not “trust public toilets". He has built-in toilet facilities in all his cars and has gotten them modified to accommodate the arrangement, including his bulletproof Mercedes Benz. In case his stool should fall into the wrong hands, Kim Jong-Un’s personal bodyguards oversee all his toilets and it has been claimed that anyone caught using one of them could be sentenced to death. The Mirror report quoted sources as saying that it would be “unthinkable" for him to use standard public bathrooms because his faeces may contain information on his health status. An insider was quoted as saying that his personal restrooms are present not only inside his train but also inside the special vehicles designed to function in mountainous terrain or snow.

“There are multiple vehicles within the convoy so that people cannot tell which one he is in, and there is a separate car that acts as his restroom," the Mirror report quoted the insider as saying. Moreover, the leader’s diet has been said to be improved of late, with luxury Swiss cheese, lobster and alcohol cut out of it. The report added that Kim Jong-Un was previously considered morbidly obese and that experts had warned of an imminent heart attack.

The health of Kim Jong-Un has long been a source of fascination for tabloids. In photos released by the North Korean media last year, Kim was seen to have slimmed down to the point of almost being unrecognisable. The Korean Central News Agency released the pictures taken at a party meeting. The Daily Mail reported that state officials discussed “guiding the struggle" of their “Party and people to the next stage of victory." The country is grappling with economic crises owing to the pandemic lockdowns, natural disasters and sanctions on its nuclear weapons programme.

Last year, it was also reported that North Korean authorities have banned leather trench coats for its people since it became a style staple for Kim Jong-Un. Daily Mail reported that the leather coat was first worn by the leader in 2019, after which it became popular among North Korea’s elite class eager to show their allegiance to him as among those who could afford real leather. Of late, however, knock-offs of the coat had become popular. Merchants selling them and people wearing them are now facing crackdown from authorities.

