Norway's Beloved Sun-Bathing Walrus Freya Euthanised By Authorities, Here's the Reason

The beloved “celebrity walrus," who was named Freya after the Norse Goddess of beauty and love, was euthanised by the Norwegian authorities on Sunday, August 14. The decision of putting the 600-kg young female walrus down was taken because she was considered a persistent threat to human security since people would not stop going near her. The 5-year-old animal was first spotted basking in the Sun of Oslofjord, on July 17 this year. She had since then become a crowd favourite and her pictures of sunbathing and sinking on boats went viral.

Frank Bakke-Jensen, the head of Norway’s Fisheries Directorate, said in a statement, “The decision to euthanise was taken on the basis of a global evaluation of the persistent threat to human security. We carefully examined all the possible solutions. We concluded that we could not guarantee the well-being of the animal by any of the means available," reported The Guardian.

Advertisement

Even after repeated warnings, people refused to take the cues and continued to go too close to the huge wild animal, putting her and their life at risk. The fans would often swim alongside her, take pictures of her and sometimes even take their children dangerously near her.

As per local media reports, police had to block a bathing area after Freya chased a woman into the water. Norway’s Fisheries Ministry had issued a picture of a large gathering of people, including children, standing at a close touching distance of the animal.

Bakke-Jensen said that these on-site observations in the past week had made it clear to them that the public has disregarded their recommendation to keep a clear distance from the walrus. Therefore, the potential harm to people was high and animal welfare was also not being maintained.

Officials have said that the operation to euthanise the walrus was carried out in a humane way and her body has been taken by the vets for further examination.

Advertisement

Jonas Gahr Støre, the Prime Minister of Norway, told the public broadcaster NRK on Monday that he supported the decision to put Freya down. “It was the right decision. I am not surprised that this has led to many international reactions. Sometimes we have to make unpopular decisions," he said, reported The Guardian.

Walruses are a protected species that live further north in the Arctic with their natural habitat being ice sheets and icy Arctic waters. They are not aggressive animals and do not usually attack humans, who are still cautioned to keep a 150 metre distance from walruses. There have been some rare incidents of walrus attacks on humans. At a wildlife park in China in 2016, a tourist was killed by a walrus while he was taking selfies with the creature.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here