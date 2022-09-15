Norwegian Dance Group Grooves to 'Kala Chashma' at Times Square in Viral Video

The Norwegian dance crew, Quick Style, has once again left the internet spellbound with yet another energetic performance. This time, the dance group reached Times Square in New York City. What’s more interesting is the love and support they garnered from bystanders and some of their fans who were patiently waiting for their arrival. Quick Style chose the popular Bollywood number Kala Chashma to groove to, thereby leaving everyone hooting and cheering for them.

The energetic choreography also included a comedy sketch in the beginning, as soon as Kala Chashmah plays, one of the group members kicks another to make the latter fall to the ground. However, when the track picks up the pace, the member on the ground twerks and amps up the vibe. The entire group then performs the whole choreography in sync and their coordination has garnered immense praise online.

Quick Style also engages the bystanders by encouraging them to sing the track. Meanwhile, the crowd around them is seen capturing the moment on their mobile devices. While sharing the video online, the group stated that the performance was their “Time Square takeover." Watch the video below:

The dance video has already garnered over 2 million views on the photo-sharing application and tons of appreciation in the comment section. A user wrote, “The Quick Style, you people are magical," another added, “They all give me so much positivity. Love from India." One more joined, “Banger. History in the making."

For those unaware, the group previously created quite some noise when the video of their desi performance at a wedding spread like wildfire on the internet. In the viral clip, the dance group performed to multiple Bollywood hit numbers including Chura Ke Dil Mera, Sadi Gali, Tumse Milke Dil Ka, and Kala Chashma. The viral dance video garnered over 20 million views on YouTube.

Originally, Kala Chashmah features in the tracklist of Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif’s film Baar Baar Dekho. Recreated by Badshah, the song has amassed global love and still continues to top the party playlist in India.

