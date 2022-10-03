Norwegian Diplomat Shares Breathtaking Drone Footage of 'Highest' Shiva Temple in The Himalayas

Another day, another drone video. The mesmerizing clips are a treat to sore eyes. This time, former Norwegian Diplomat Erik Solheim has dropped drone footage of the Himalayas’ highest Shiva temple. The now-viral clip shows the temple situated in the mountains covered with a white snow blanket. The 360-degree view of the temple is eye gripping.

The enchanting song Namo Namo from the film Kedarnath is aptly added to the video making it more bona fide. “Incredible India! World’s Highest Located Mahadev Mandir… believed to be 5000 years old! Uttarakhand," the foreign diplomat captioned the video.

But the eagle eye Twitterati has a mixed reaction to the post. Some hailed the country’s beauty and some pointed out a fact in the caption. The users have also shown concern that Erik mentioned the temple being 5,000 years old in the caption, which is factually wrong.

One of the users said, “No way this is 5,000 years old. Not even the staunchest of Indian nationalists would claim that."

Another person said, “It is not the highest, and the temple structure is certainly not 5000 years old. It is a beautiful temple on its own; and does not need these incorrect adjectives."

One more user added, “Can’t be that old. The present temple was built around 8th century AD during the times of Adi Shankaracharya. Any prior archeological evidence would be difficult due to the terrain which is subject to flood and avalances."

But is this temple in Uttarakhand 5,000 years old? Read further to know what the official government site has mentioned. Tungnath is the highest shiva temple in the world located at an altitude of 3,680 meters (12,073 feet) in the mountain range of Tunganath in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand. It is believed to be more than 3000 years old and is the third (Tritiya Kedar) out of the PanchKedar.

