'Not a Match': Mumbai Police's 'Sima Aunty' Style Advisory Against Password Mistake

Mumbai Police is known for making good use of their social media handles in doling out words of caution to citizens. They don’t mince their words, and make it a point to keep up with the times in the same breath. In their latest Instagram post, Mumbai Police made use of the (in)famous Sima Taparia from Netflix hit Indian Matchmaking. Love makes us do all kinds of things and if you, in the throes of new love, have ever set your partner’s name as your password on any platform, then Mumbai Police’s latest advisory is for you.

The meme shows Sima aunty holding up her hands and saying, “But… But I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell that." Mumbai Police wrote in the caption, “When we see people using their partner’s name as their password: #NotAMatch #CyberSafety."

“The OG admin 😂😂😂," one Instagram user commented. “Savage 😂," wrote another. “Hilarious…spot on humour with awareness message 🙌," another user commented.

The advisory is valid because Indians haven’t been too creative when it comes to coming up with passwords. The 2021 report by NordPass suggests that most people often go for easy to remember passwords like ‘12345’ or ‘1111111’ and this makes it very easy for hackers to crack them. The report said that it would less than a few seconds to crack such passwords

While ‘123456’ topped the list, 10.31 crore count, passwords like ‘qwerty’, ‘dragon’, ‘money’ and ‘password’ were also among the most commonly used globally. The report said that such passwords were easiest to crack and hackers could breach them in less than one second.

The most commonly used password from India were 12345, 123456, 12345678, 123456789, 12345678990, qwerty, India123, abc123, xxx and iloveyou among many others. Like other commonly used passwords globally, these were also very easy to crack and most of them could be breached in under a minute. The only exception was india123 which may take 17 minutes to be cracked The report suggested that many people also preferred using their name as a password. Further, the names of the band ‘One Direction’ and football club ‘Liverpool’ also found mention in this list.

