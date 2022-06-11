Not Black or White But This is The Oldest Colour in The World

The world is a colourful place. Colours are what make our lives tasteful. But have you ever wondered which colour is the oldest in the world? Most of us think that classic black and white are the oldest colours in the world. But that is far from true. Black and white are not the oldest colours in the world.

We have believed that black and white came first and only after these two, did the rest of the colours come. Recent research says that the oldest colour is pink.

Pink took the title of being the oldest colour. Yes, it has been found in the research that the first colour that came into the world was pink. Researchers found that pink is about 1.1 billion years old.

Researchers have excavated millions of years old rock from the ground and found the pink colour inside it. This colour is similar to that of bubble gum. Australian researchers said that the discovery proves that pink has existed since earth came into existence.

In earlier times, there were pink pigments, which were made by microscopic creatures. Due to all these findings, it has been proven that not black and white, but pink is the oldest colour.

