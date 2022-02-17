'Not For the Faint-hearted': Anand Mahindra Compares Stock Market to Roller Coaster Ride

A stock market is a nerve-racking place and the ones who are involved in the stock exchange would confirm this claim. A company’s fate is depended on the nail-biting fighting between the bull and the bear. And, seems like no one else can represent the actions better than the business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who loves to share insightful videos on social media.

The Chairman of the Mahindra group on Twitter has shared a video of a roller coaster ride and compared it with the volatility of the stock market. People, who have experienced a roller coaster ride, are very well aware of the adrenaline rush that sweeps the riders off their feet. Well, the feeling is somewhat similar for those who are intricately involved in the stock market. Pointing this out, Mahindra wrote, “Just another day in the markets. Not for the faint-hearted…"

The 30-second clip shows that while an open car slowly climbs up, only to take the steep slopes, tight turns, and vice versa, the riders can be heard screaming during the roller coaster ride. The video of the chilling ride is making the rounds on the internet, so far it has been viewed over 332k times and has garnered more than 17.3k likes.

Not just this, but several netizens completely agreed with the comparison Mahindra made and went on to express how they felt about the market. One user wrote, “Seeing this…Read somewhere… Investing should be more like watching paint dry or watching grass grow…if someone needs excitement should take a trip to Las Vegas 🙂 ..Every once in a while…the market does something so stupid..it takes breath away… :)".

While other users shared their nervousness by posting memes. Take a look at it.

What are your views about this comparison video?

