Not Just Humans, Elon Musk Wants Earth's Animals and Creatures on Mars Too

Elon Musk is going to take humans to Mars. But it’s not going to be just humans. Elon Musk is the world’s richest man and the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. He’s also one more thing: Mars colonization enthusiast. Elon Musk will not stop tweeting about Mars and how humanity should move from Earth to the Red planet. Elon Musk has mentioned his plans of taking humans to Mars for a while, and it appears his agenda isn’t stopping anytime soon. Musk has always been very vocal about his Martian ambitions - Elon Musk had mentioned his plans of taking humans to Mars for a while and has even set a timeline for it. Musk who had mentioned ‘colonizing Mars’ several times, also announced that he wants to make his own laws on the red planet. In his recent TIME interview he also shared another detail: It’s not going to be just humans from Earth he plans on taking to Mars.

“The goal overall has been to make life multi-planetary and enable humanity to become a spacefaring civilization," Musk told TIME. “And the next really big thing is to build a self-sustaining city on Mars and bring the animals and creatures of Earth there. Sort of like a futuristic Noah’s ark. We’ll bring more than two, though—it’s a little weird if there’s only two." The timeline to take Earth’s species on Mars? “I’ll be surprised if we’re not landing on Mars within five years," said Musk.

In February this year, for the first time ever, Musk specifically mentioned a time-line to get humans on the red planet. “Five and a half years," Musk had said. While that’s not a hard deadline, Musk listed a number of caveats — there’s a raft of technological advances that must be made in the intervening years. “The important thing is that we establish Mars as a self-sustaining civilization," he had said. The strange thing is the deadline may be a little ambitious, as even USA’s leading space agency, NASA, had a much more different date, one which is seven years after Musk’s time. The first humans aren’t due to arrive on a NASA funded rocket until at least 2033.

But is Mars habitable, for humans or the other species Musk intends to take there? The short answer is: No. The longer answer: Musk wants to ‘transform’ Mars to certainly make it habitable. The average temperatures of Mars oscillate between 35 °C to -143 °C. The average temperature on the planet surface too is -63 °C. How do you warm the planet up? Musk has suggested - terraforming or in his own terms, nuking Mars.

Terraforming or terraformation, which literally means ‘Earth-shaping’ is the hypothetical process of deliberately modifying the atmosphere, temperature, surface topography or ecology of a planet, moon, or other body to be similar to the environment of Earth to make it habitable by Earth-like life. How does Musk plan on terraforming it though? In 2015, Musk had suggested nuking the poles.

Elon Musk explained that we could terraform Mars by exploding nuclear bombs over its polar caps. He had said that the radiation wouldn’t be an issue since the explosion would be in space over the poles, but the heat release would vaporize the frozen carbon dioxide to greenhouse warm the planet and melt the water ice. In the follow-up comments to explain his stance, he added other things he had in mind. Musk said his idea was to create two tiny pulsing “suns" over the regions. “They’re really above the planet, they’re not on the planet," Musk said at an event. Musk’s ‘Nuke Mars’ agenda also had t-shirts. Musk had designed T-shirts to promote his idea to drop nuclear weapons on Mars. Musk revealed the theory of nuking Mars recently which, according to him, will transform the exterior of the planet liveable for human beings. The billionaire CEO was also spotted wearing the T-shirt in his appearance on Saturday Night Live in May this year.

Is Musk’s plan of getting to Mars too ambitious? SpaceX’s website ‘Mission to Mars’ explains it with a quote by Musk. “You want to wake up in the morning and think the future is going to be great - and that’s what being a spacefaring civilization is all about. It’s about believing in the future and thinking that the future will be better than the past. And I can’t think of anything more exciting than going out there and being among the stars."

