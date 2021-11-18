Not Metaverse, This Old Feature is Google CEO Sundar Pichai's Pick for Future of Internet

Before there was ‘Alexa, play Despacito’ and ‘Okay Google, set a reminder,’ and ‘Hey, Siri’ there was the good old basic, Internet search. Before Chrome became your default browser and searching for things on the url bar itself was a thing, in the early 2000s, you had to go manually type the whole “www.google.com" to access the search bar: but once you did, you have the world presented to you there: an amalgamation of the internet, catered to suit exactly what you searched for. This basic feature, which through the years has remained constant, is the way to the future of the Internet, believes Google and its parent company, Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai.

“I feel fortunate our mission is timeless," Pichai said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Emily Chang for the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. “There’s more need to organize information than ever before." Unlike its competitors, Microsoft and Facebook(now Meta) the future, Pichai believes isn’t based in virtual reality, but in AI. “I’ve always been excited about the future of immersive computing," he said. “This doesn’t belong to any company. This is the evolution of the internet," reported Bloomberg. Google had earlier taken several approaches at virtual and augmented reality products, with limited success.

In end October, Facebook’s CEO and founder, Zuckeberg announced that the company would rebrand itself as ‘Meta.’ The tech giant said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand (which was not FACEBOOK in all capitals). It added that the corporate structure would remain the same. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its focus on building the metaverse. The metaverse, a term first coined in a dystopian novel three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices.

On its own site, Facebook…err, Meta, describes the Metaverse as, “The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world. It will let you share immersive experiences with other people even when you can’t be together — and do things together you couldn’t do in the physical world. It’s the next evolution in a long line of social technologies, and it’s ushering in a new chapter for our company."

