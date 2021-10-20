'Not Superhuman’: Halsey Opens up About Postpartum Body After SNL Gig Comments

Halsey believes in keeping it real. The new mother shared her honest take on the ever-changing body of a woman. The pop star, who gave birth to her first child, baby boy Ender, this July, shared a series of unfiltered selfies of her postpartum body, distended belly and stretch marks. In a detailed post shared on Instagram, Halsey cleared up societal expectations and misconceptions mothers deal with after delivery of the baby. This comes after the singer’s gig on Saturday Night Live, over the weekend. Less than three months after welcoming the baby, Halsey performed as a musical guest on SNL, wearing a form-fitting catsuit. The singer received tons of praises from all over for her honest approach to changing bodies and self-image. Halsey expressed that she did not wish to “feed the illusion that you’re meant to feel and look ‘great’ immediately postpartum" as she addressed the attention around her appearance.

In the caption, she admitted that no matter what she does people will talk about her body. She also admitted that it felt weird with people saying she looked good at the SNL as her “body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time". Halsey concluded by saying, “That change is permanent. And I don’t want to go back! But In the spirit of honesty, I’m really tired and not a superhuman and this is really hard."

On July 14, she welcomed her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. The multi-platinum musician released her album titled, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, in August. She also appeared as a guest on Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in an interview where she discussed the stigmas she faced as a working mother. Halsey said, “Everyone who has heard me yearn for motherhood and yearn for this for so long would have expected me to write the album that was full of gratitude. And my body’s changing and I have no control over anything."

