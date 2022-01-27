Not Water, Reflections on Mars Caused by Volcanic Rock Under Ice: Study

Billions of years ago, Mars rippled in oceans, rivers and ponds but as the red planet’s atmosphere thinned out, the liquid water escaped the surface. However, a 2018 study claimed, based on radar images, that Mars still had liquid water in the present day, hiding beneath its polar ice caps. Now, a new study claims that the image of liquid water was more likely to be a mirage as those shiny layers in the radar image have a more plausible explanation.

According to the astronomers at the University of Texas at Austin, the bright reflections appearing in the radar image, which were claimed to be liquid water by the 2018 study, are more likely to be volcanic rock buried under ice. In 2018, using data from Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding (MARSIS) instruments, astronomers found bright surfaces with signatures similar to water-bearing minerals. MARSIS is a low-frequency radar embedded with the European Space Agency’s Mars Express Orbiter orbiting the red planet. Following the discovery, scientists went on to interpret the signatures as evidence of a “stable body of liquid water" trapped below the Mars’ South Polar Layered Deposits.

The researchers, who worked on the latest study, falsified the claim by showing the signal that was interpreted as liquid water could also be produced by a martian terrain currently exposed at the surface. They showed that if Mars was covered in ice sheets, terrains such as volcanic rocks would also produce a similar signal. And with this falsification, the hope that Mars still has liquid water hiding somewhere dried out. However, Issac Smith, a geophysicist at York University, who was not linked to either of the studies, believes that the signals found by the 2018 study could be from clay made by erosion of rock by water. Smith has shown in a 2021 study that clay on Earth produced similar bright signals on the radar.

While the latest study knocks down the hope of finding liquid water on present-day Mars, “it also gives us really precise places to go look for evidence of ancient lakes and riverbeds and test hypotheses about the wider drying out of Mars’ climate over billions of years," said Smith in a statement. The study was published on January 24 in Geophysical Research Letters.

