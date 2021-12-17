Not Your Regular Criminal: US City Police is Looking for a 'Large, Pink and Elusive' Pig

Authorities in South Carolina are searching for a pig that they say has been “wreaking havoc" in people’s yards. On Monday, police in Sumter posted on their Facebook page that the department had received calls over the weekend about a “large, pink and elusive" pig suspected of causing damage in some neighborhoods. Alongside the post were photos of a large pig, as well as large dirt piles the yard of a home. Officers warned people not to try to approach the hefty hog, writing that “its size alone is of concern."

Police say they have asked officials with South Carolina Department of Natural Resources for help in finding the porcine renegade.

Though the post can sound frivolous, it has been found that the cumulative area of soil uprooted by wild pigs is most likely the same area as Taiwan. A recent study has provided the global extent of damage caused by wild pigs which includes a huge contribution to carbon emissions. Published in the Global Change Biology last week, the study included scientists from the University of Queensland, University of Canterbury, and University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. In their findings, researchers estimated that the soil uprooted by wild pigs worldwide each year is likely between 36,214 and 123,517 square kilometres which is roughly between the sizes of Taiwan and England. Since a large part of Earth’s carbon is stored in soil, releasing even a little amount of this into the atmosphere can result in a huge impact on climate change. In their conclusion, researchers found that most of the soil damage caused by the wild pigs and its associated emissions occur in Oceania due to the large distribution of the animal in the region.

(With inputs from AP)

