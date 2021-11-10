'Nothing Matters': What Elon Musk Thinks About the Concept Of 'Nil'

Twitter is a source of perspectives, ideas, opinions, and facts, and the space is graced by some of the brightest minds of our times. Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, is among those minds and can almost pass as a netizen. Recently, the billionaire-cum-netizen interacted with another bright mind, and the conversation was about ‘nothing,’ literally. Lex Fridman, a researcher, working in the field of artificial intelligence at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), shared his appreciation towards the number zero. Lex wrote, “Zero is the most important number ever invented in mathematics. It enables algebra and calculus and thus physics, computing, and engineering." He added how zero assists the human mind to fathom the concept of ‘nothingness.’

Advertisement

The tweet was a desirable fuel to fire up a conversation that can cross various topics and churn out some amazing perspectives. Naturally, it caught Elon’s attention. Elon contributed to continuing the thread and replied, “Nothing matters."

Elon Musk, through his tweet, accidentally touched upon the concept of philosophy called Nihilism, which says that amid the epitome of randomness, i.e., the universe, nothing really matters, and the existence of humans is a blip in the fabric birthed out of the randomness.

In the next tweet attached to the philosophical one, Elon brought back zero into the conversation and, in brackets, wrote, “Zero is a cool concept."

Since shared, Elon’s piece of mind converted into a tweet has garnered more than 23,000 likes and multiple retweets from Twitter users. Interestingly, a technological company named ‘Nothing’ commented, “Indeed."

One user thought of complicating the matters further and wrote, “From nothing comes everything."

“Should be the name of your new rocket," wrote another.

Recently, Elon Musk started a poll regarding selling 10% of his Tesla stocks and stated that he would do what the poll decided.

According to reports, Elon is facing a tax bill worth $15 billion, which might be the reason behind the unprecedented Twitter poll pertaining to him selling his stocks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.