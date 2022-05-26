Noticed Four Dots at The Bottom of Each Page in Newspaper? What They Mean

The role of media in human life has always been very important. There are so many mediums through which the news reaches the normal people. The oldest medium, though, is the newspaper that is print media.

More or less everyone reads a newspaper daily in the morning but have you ever noticed the lower part of the newspaper? Four different coloured dots are printed at the bottom of each page of the newspaper. There is a special reason for these dots.

We see them on a daily basis but never try to know the reason behind it. The four dots at the bottom of each page have a special meaning. All these dots are made for different reasons. They are known as CMYK, which stands for Cyan (Light Sky), Magenta, Y Yellow and Key (Black).

Now let’s talk about the importance of these four colours printed in the newspaper. Whenever a page of a newspaper is printed, a plate of these four colours is kept in it. If the print is blurry, these plates may not have been placed properly. The printer is able to print it only when the plates are properly placed. These four dots are printed below to give information about these colours.

The specialty of CMYK printing is that the four colours that are used in this process are the cheapest and best means of any printing. It is cheaper than toner based or digital printing. The printers, who work with this process, also get an idea of how many newspapers are printed daily.

