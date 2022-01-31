Tennis Fans Take Jabs at Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic as Rafael Nadal Wins Australian Open

Rafael Nadal has scripted history. On Sunday, Nadal became the most successful men’s Grand Slams player as he lifted the 21st title at the Australian Open, beating the greats Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The win, however, didn’t come in easy as the 35-year-old tennis champion had to toil hard in a finale that lasted for five hours and twenty-four minutes. His opponent, Daniil Medvedev, who was was two sets up, saw the mightiest of comebacks from Spaniard Nadal, who ended the lengthy contest with scores that read: 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena.

As the world went gaga over Nadal’s impressive win, one that had them hooked for hours, folks on the Internet used his win to remind everyone why vaccination against the invisible virus Covid-19 was a must. Yes, Nadal’s victory brought back Novak Djokovic’s sensational return from Australia as the men’s world number one flew out of Melbourne earlier this month after he failed in a last-gasp court bid to stay and play in the opening Grand Slam of the year, where he was targeting a record 21st major title.

Meanwhile, Nadal also became only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice and the third-oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer.

