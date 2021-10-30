'Now, Based on Real Events': The 'Meta' Jibe Taken by 'The Matrix Resurrections' Movie

Facebook’s rebrand to ‘Meta’ and the launch of its ‘metaverse’ brought in a deluge of memes that doesn’t seem to die down. After the announcement, many social media users drew comparisons of the metaverse with dystopian universes in fiction, film and games. Latest to the line of brands and franchises taking light-hearted jibes at Meta is The Matrix movie franchise. Taking to Twitter, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ account posted an ad that is being dubbed as a clever marketing strategy. The photo shared shows the movie’s release date along with the famed red pill and blue pill from the franchise, with the tagline, “Now, based on real events. The choice is yours". It would seem that the franchise is tapping into the social media vibe, where many have compared Mark Zuckerberg’s idea of the metaverse to Neal Stephenson’s ‘Snow Crash’, Netflix show ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘The Matrix’ itself as well. Below is the post.

Here’s a Twitter thread that explains the connection.

In all, people were appreciative of the veiled dig.

In a founder’s letter, Mark Zuckerberg wrote, “We are at the beginning of the next chapter for the internet, and it’s the next chapter for our company too". The letter goes in depth into the functioning of the metaverse where, he says, everything imaginable can be done. “In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up," it states. However, many social media users were of the opinion that the metaverse might not be the wonderland it’s being projected as. To the contrary, it might be quite like a dystopia.

The Matrix Resurrections will hit the screens on December 22. Its trailer was an action-packed ride and is currently the talk of the town. While we saw franchise cast members like Jada Pinkett-Smith, Daniel Bernhardt, and Lambert Wilson make their return, the trailer had new entrees such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

