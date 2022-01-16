Now, Jharkhand MLA Irfan Ansari Promises Roads As Smooth as Kangana Ranaut's Cheeks

Congress MLA Irfan Ansari from Jharkhand has stirred up a controversy by assuring that roads in Jamtara would be smoother than Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s cheeks. In a self-made video which was posted by ANI on Twitter, the politician can be heard saying that “there are 14 world-class roads and I will make them smoother than Kangana Ranaut’s cheeks. Adivasi children, the youth, businesspersons … everyone will walk on those roads." Here is the video:

Irfan is no stranger to controversy. Earlier this week, he said at a programme that people should not wear masks for a long time. According to a report in Hindustan Times, he said: “Masks should not be worn for long. I am saying as an MBBS doctor that there should not be prolonged mask usage. One should wear a mask in crowds. There is no need to panic during this third wave of Covid-19. The symptoms will get cured in five-six days," he said when asked about his not wearing a mask in a programme." The remark comes at a time when the country is grappling with an increasing load of Covid-19 cases.

Sexist remarks galore

This is not the first time that a politician has drawn parallels between roads and cheeks of actors. In December last year, Maharashtra water supply and sanitation minister Gulabrao Patil created a row after he compared veteran actress Hema Malini’s cheeks to the smooth roads in his constituency. He also tendered an apology later after the actress said that the remark was not in good taste. Speaking to ANI, Hema Malini said former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav had started this trend several years ago, and this continues even now. At the same time, she also expressed concern over the fact that the remark was not made by any general public but elected members. The minister apologised after state women’s commission called for legal action.

In another instant, Rajasthan Minister of State Rajendra Gudha said that roads in his villages should be as smooth as that of actress Katrina Kaif’s cheeks. While he had initially told the officer that the roads should be constructed “as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks", he later said that not like Malini’s, but the roads should be made like Kaif’s cheeks because the former “has become old now". Gudha had joined the Congress from BSP and was made Minister of State in a cabinet expansion. As soon as videos of Gudha making the comments started circulating on social media, netizens slammed him for his derogatory remarks.

