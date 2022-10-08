Now, Robots Will Deliver Pizzas In Canada

Who doesn’t love some lip-smacking pizzas? The joy of seeing the delivery man arrive at your doorstep and ring the bell is unmatched. But technological advancement is about to transform the whole pizza delivery experience. Pizza Hut recently launched robot deliveries in selected areas in Vancouver, Canada.

The news was shared by the pizza chain on Twitter a few days ago. It read, “No One OutDelivers The Hut! After decades of delivering to your homes, robots can now deliver food to your door in select Vancouver areas." The tweet also featured a glimpse of the delivery bot that will be responsible for pizza deliveries. It has also highlighted that the service is already functional in selected areas in Vancouver.

The pizza delivery bot has been developed by a company named Serve Robotics, as reported by CTV News Vancouver. Serve Robotics CEO, Ali Kashani has explained the functionalities of the robot and said that it would “bridge the gap due to labour shortage" rather than decrease employment.

The PhD graduate revealed that the bots have already been operational in the USA for the past few years and have made over 25,000 deliveries there. The bots are also environmentally friendly as they are fully electric. As opposed to delivery persons who travel on vehicles that emit gases and pollute the air, these bots will cause no harm to the environment, suggests Kashani.

He also pointed out that as there is no market for delivery bots other than what they are designed for, thefts are not going to be a problem. The news channel revealed that ever since the bots went operational in the USA, there has never been a single theft due to the limited usage of the bot. Zero tips would be an added advantage for the customers if the delivery is done by one of the bots.

Would you like your pizza delivered by a robot?

