NRI Doctor Donates Her Entire Wealth Worth Rs 20 Crore to Guntur Government General Hospital

Inspiring many, an NRI doctor who is also a philanthropist, hailing from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, has donated her entire wealth worth Rs 20 crore to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) recently. Doctor Uma Devi Gavini from Guntur district completed her MBBS at Guntur Medical College in the year 1965. Later, pursuing higher education, she moved to the US almost four decades ago and settled there. Dr Uma Devi is presently working as an immunologist and allergy specialist in the US.

The 17th Reunion meeting of the Guntur Medical College Alumni Association, North America (GMCANA) was held last month in Dallas. Dr Uma Devi also took part in the meeting and announced her decision to donate her entire wealth worth Rs 20 crore to the GGH where she completed her MBBS.

She also served the GMCANA in the position of its president in 2008. Though the present members of the GMCANA proposed to put her name to the to-be-constructed Mother and Child Hospital (MCH), which will be built with her donation of Rs 20 crore, Dr Uma Devi simply refused the proposal. She agreed to name the MCH after her husband Dr Kanuri Ramachandra Rao who passed away three years back. They don’t have children.

There are instances of philanthropy where the philanthropists gave a maximum of 50 per cent of their wealth back to society. But Dr Uma Devi surprised everyone by donating her entire wealth to serve a good cause. Now she has become an inspiration to people from all walks of life.

