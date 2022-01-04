NRI Siblings Fly Down From US to Clear 10-Year-old 'Peanut' Debt

The most heartwarming stories often come from small towns and the most recent testimonial of the fact is a story of an NRI family’s unwavering efforts in clearing a debt that they owed to a vendor since over 10 years. It all started back in 2010 when an NRI family consisting of 10-year-old Nemani Pranav, his sister Suchitha and their parents visited the beach at U Kothapalli. They decided to purchase some peanuts from a local vendor named Ginjala Pedda Sattaiah. However, Pranav’s father Mohan realized he had forgotten his wallet and thus had no money to pay. Sattaiah understood the situation and said that it did not matter. However, the family took a picture of the vendor with the camera they were carrying and promised to pay him some time in the future. The NRI family then left for the US.

They did visit Kakinada later, however, Sattaiah was nowhere to be traced. Mohan was hell bent upon clearing the debt and thus he asked for the help of his friend D Chandrasekhar Reddy, MLA of Kakinada City, to seek out Sattaiah somehow. He gave the photo that they had taken of the vendor back in 2010 to the MLA. The MLA then shared the photo on his Facebook account so as to get information about Sattaiah. He also asked his PA Govindarajulu to try to locate the man.

Luckily, some people belonging to Sattaiah’s native village Nagulapalli chanced to come across the photo and recognized him. They got in touch with Govindarajulu and informed him about the vendor’s family.

On receiving the information, a 21-year-old Pranav, who is doing his graduation in the US, flew down to India with sister Suchitha and met Sattaiah’s family on December 30. Unfortunately, the vendor had passed away. The siblings consoled his family and paid them a sum of ₹25,000 to finally settle the ‘peanut’ debt.

