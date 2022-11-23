Nun Who Won Italy's 'The Voice' in 2014 Now Works As a Waitress in Spain

Singing nun, Sister Cristina Scuccia, has once again taken the world by storm after announcing that she has quit the habit and is now a waitress in Spain. She became a singing sensation in Italy’s version of ‘The Voice" back in 2014. The judges, audience and other participants had a pleasant jolt when they heard her sing. She was then a 25-year-old member of the Ursuline Sisters of the Holy Family who performed Alicia Keys’ ‘No One’. One of the judges was the late Raffaella Carrà. After realising the voice belonged to a nun, Carrà had said: “I couldn’t speak for several minutes."

However, on Sunday night, Scuccia announced on an Italian talk show that she has abandoned the nunhood.

Scuccia appeared on the chat show, dressed in a red pant-suit and high heels, with a pierced nose. While speaking at the show, she told the Verissimo programme, “I believe that you need to listen to your heart with courage. Change is a sign of evolution, but it is always scary because it is easier to anchor oneself to one’s certainties rather than question oneself. Is there a right or wrong?"

She further highlighted that leaving the nunhood was a decision a psychologist helped her to process. According to a report by the Guardian, she said, “I chose to follow my heart without thinking about what people would say about me. I took a leap of faith and was worried about ending up under a bridge, I always repeated this to my psychologist."

She further claimed that she now lives “with a smile" in Spain.

Meanwhile, during her performance for the Voice of Italy, her participation in the contest was supported by her mother superior but she faced harsh criticism from more traditional factions of the Italian Catholic church. This grew even more when she released Like a Virgin. It was described by Italy’s Religious Information Service as “a reckless and calculated commercial operation."

