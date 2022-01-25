Nurse Treats Paralytic Patient With Dance Exercises, Twitter Praises Unique Method

A video shared by Twitter user Nandini Venkatadri has been doing the rounds on the internet. In this video, a nurse is treating a paralytic patient through dance exercises. The patient can be seen lying in the bed. This exercise left the patient boosted with happy spirits as he responded enthusiastically to the treatment. The look of happiness on his face is priceless.

Have a look at the patient joyfully doing the exercises.

The video has garnered more than 1 lakh views and has been retweeted over 2,000 times already. The comments section is also filled with a lot of praise for this nurse. A user also appreciated the hospital staff. Additionally, he said that a live fish treatment is given there to help stroke patients recover faster. He gave the example of her aunt’s husband.

Another user applauded the nurse and wished this patient a speedy recovery.

This one explained how physiotherapy can be frustrating owing to the focus required and the slow recovery rate. The user then applauded the nurse for motivating her patients. Furthermore, he said that many patients leave physiotherapy in between owing to a lack of motivation. He praised the nurse for associating positive vibes with a very frustrating activity.

People even asked for a commendation certificate for this nurse by the hospital.

COVID-19 saw medical staff working tirelessly to save people. This user thanked Indian nurses and doctors for saving the lives of people. Calling nurses second line warriors, this user saluted the lady.

